New Zealand suffer major setback ahead Australia T20Is

AUCKLAND: The New Zealand cricket team has suffered a major setback ahead of their three-match T20 international series against Australia, with Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Will O’Rourke ruled out through injury while captain Mitchell Santner faces a race against time to be fit.

Fast bowler O’Rourke has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back after complaining of stiffness during the opening Test against Zimbabwe.

He has been ruled out for at least three months and will miss not only the upcoming series against Australia but also the white-ball contests against England and the West Indies.

His participation in the December Test series against the West Indies also remains uncertain. O’Rourke will now undergo a strength and conditioning block before a clearer return date is confirmed.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter described the news as disappointing, saying the 22-year-old had made an impressive start to his career but was determined to return stronger after recovery.

Phillips, who missed the recent tour of Zimbabwe with a groin injury, has also been ruled out of the Australia series as he continues his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Allen underwent surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot and is expected to be sidelined for around three months, ruling him out of all cricket until the New Year.

Walter admitted losing the pair was a blow, noting that both had been important members of New Zealand’s T20 batting lineup, but added that their absence would open the door for others to stake their claims.

Santner’s situation remains uncertain after he returned home early from The Hundred due to groin pain. The allrounder requires abdominal surgery and will need at least a month to recover, leaving his participation against Australia in doubt.

On the other hand, fast bowler Ben Sears is recovering from the side strain that ruled him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

He is expected to be available for selection against Australia when the series begins on October one at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, followed by matches on October three and four at the same venue.