Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova bids farewell to professional tennis

Petra Kvitova waves farewell to the crowd after playing the final match of her career in the first round of the US Open on August 25, 2025. — AFP

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday bid farewell to professional tennis at the age of 35 following a career that consisted of 31 titles worldwide.

Czech tennis player, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, could not make her farewell memorable as she suffered a 6-1, 6-0 defeat at the hands of France's Diane Parry in the first round of the US Open in New York.

Kvitova, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2, grew emotional following her last encounter. She was witnessed holding back tears as she hugged her husband, Jiri Vanek, who is also her coach.

Kvitova, after the match, said goodbye to the New York crowd, saying she hoped for a better performance, but unfortunately, things did not work out as she wished.

"I hoped I would put on a better show today," Kvitova said.

"But it was tough to know it could be my last match, and emotionally it was very tough as well.

"Thank you, New York, for this amazing Grand Slam. I'm very happy to be here for my last dance."

The Czech reached a Grand Slam final one last time at the Australian Open in 2019, as she returned to the action in 2017, just six months after undergoing surgery on her left hand following an attack by an intruder who broke into her home.

Kvitova started her professional career on the ITF Circuit in 2006, and her final WTA Tour title came in 2023 on the grass at Berlin.