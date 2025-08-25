Former Indian cricketer believes Cheteshwar Pujara retired ‘out of frustration’

India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 10, 2023. — ICC

KARACHI: Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri on Monday, claimed that Cheteshwar Pujara decided to retire from all forms of cricket for the country due to frustration of not getting ‘chances’.

Pujara, who represented India 103 Tests and five ODIs after making his debut in 2010, announced his shocking retirement on Sunday, with his last appearance coming in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023.

Meanwhile, India’s former fast-bowling all-rounder Ghavri, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, called out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for fuelling frustration among players with its ‘ideas’.

He also asserted that Pujara made the decision out of frustration like fellow veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who drew curtains on their respective Test careers earlier this year.

Ghavri further lashed out the BCCI for not giving farewell matches to players, who have played 100 Tests for India, particularly referencing towards Pujara, Rohit and Kohli.

“It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated,” Ghavri told an Indian news website.

“Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour. The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers.

“These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honour and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent.

“All those who have played 100 Tests, should be honoured with a farewell match. The BCCI should have given that honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara as they thoroughly deserved it considering their huge contribution to the game.

“No one wants to end their career like this. If someone has represented the country in 100 or more Tests, it is most definitely a sizeable contribution. He [Pujara] belongs to that distinguished list of players.”