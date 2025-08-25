Bowlers shine as London Spirit thump Oval Invincibles in women’s Hundred

London Spirit players celebrate a dismissal during their The Hundred women's competition match against Oval Invincibles at The Oval in London on August 25, 2025. — The Hundred

LONDON: Eva Gray and Charlie Dean’s economical bowling performances, followed by a quickfire half-century from Kira Chathli, powered London Spirit to crush Oval Invincibles in the 29th match of The Hundred women’s competition here at The Oval on Monday.

Spirit’s captain Dean’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss bore fruit as her team’s bowling unit restricted city-rivals Invincibles to a modest total of 108/8 in their allotted 100 deliveries.

Dean and Gray led Spirit’s bowling charge in the London derby as they both took two wickets each for just 12 runs in their respective quota of 20 deliveries.

For her economical bowling performances and taking two catches, skipper Dean was adjudged the Player of the Match.

They were supported by Charli Knott, Sarah Glenn and Issy Wong, who chipped in with one scalp apiece.

South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp remained the top-scorer for the Invincibles with her 25-ball 32, which featured four fours, while top-order batters Paige Scholfield (22), Meg Lanning (19) and Alice Capsey (11) were the other notable run-getters as the rest failed to amass double figures.

Chasing a modest 109-run target, the Spirit comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 38 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Chathli, who remained the top-scorer with a blistering 53 off 29 deliveries, studded with seven fours and two sixes.

She was also involved in a match-defining 106-run opening partnership with Georgia Redmayne, who made a 30-ball 42 with the help of seven fours.

For Invincibles, Phoebe Franklin was the solitary wicket-taker, making two scalps for 10 runs in seven deliveries.

The eight-wicket victory powered London Spirit to the third position in The Hundred women’s competition standings as they now have 20 points after eight matches, while Oval Invincibles remained sixth with eight points in as many games.