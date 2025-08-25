Dricus du Plessis vows comeback following title loss at UFC 319

South Africa´s Dricus Du Plessis reacts after winning against New Zealand´s Israel Adesanya in their men´s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 305. — AFP

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vowed a stronger comeback following a one-sided title loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Chechen-born fighter claimed the UFC middleweight championship with a commanding performance against South Africa’s Du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Du Plessis shared a post on Instagram saying it's been just over a week, and he has spent some time with close ones.

He further added that he has embraced the loss with open arms.

“It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose,” Du Plessis wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

“I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me, as much as I hate losing, it’s as much a part of life as it is of our game — and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.

“Make no mistake, I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am, however, an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.”

The South African also said that the defeat has ignited a desire in him which will result in an onslaught, domination and comeback.

“This loss has ignited a desire in me that will result in an onslaught bigger than the original domination. My return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable to the average mind,” Du Plessis added.

“I have absolutely no excuses for my performance. I was beaten by a better fighter on the night. Congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honor of sharing the Octagon with you.

“And sincerely, thank you to all those who enjoyed seeing me fall, because I will return the favor, like I always have.”