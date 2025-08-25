Brendan Taylor named in Zimbabwe squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor plays a shot during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 30, 2020. — AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s experienced wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor is set to make his ODI return after a four-year hiatus as he has been named in their 16-member squad for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka.

Taylor, who made his long-awaited Test return in the second fixture of the two-match home series against New Zealand earlier this month, last played an ODI against Ireland in September 2021 before calling time on his professional career the same year.

He later made startling revelations in early 2022 that he was approached by fixers, who threatened to expose his drug addiction if he did not fulfil their demands.

The right-handed batter instead announced his retirement and entered rehabilitation when the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a three-and-a-half-year ban for his failure to report the corrupt approach promptly.

Brendan Taylor then set up a coaching facility in his home in a bid to land a coaching role upon the conclusion of his ban, but Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) MD Givemore Makoni convinced him to come back as a player with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 approaching.

As a result, he has now been named in Zimbabwe’s ODI squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played here on August 29 and 31, respectively.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold," Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said.

"His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room,” he added.

Besides Taylor, Zimbabwe were further bolstered by the return of fit-again Richard Ngarava alongside Blessing Muzarabani.

Notably, the Chevrons have not played an ODI since their three-match home series against Ireland in February.

They have made four changes to the contingent that locked horns against Ireland earlier this year, Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku being the new entrants.

"This squad has been selected to give us the best chance against a strong Sri Lankan side," Mutendera continued.

"We have combined proven match-winners with players who are hungry to make their mark, and that mix of experience and energy will be crucial as we transition from red-ball cricket to the fast pace of ODIs."

Zimbabwe squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams