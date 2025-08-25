Amir Khan slams Jake Paul's fight against Gervonta Davis

This collage of photos shows Amir Khan (left), Jake Paul (centre) and Gervonta Davis. — Instagram/X

Amir Khan slammed the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, international media reported on Monday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul announced his next fight, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14 against Davis.

The announcement was unexpected and strange because Paul competes in the 200lbs while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview, Amir Khan condemned the showdown, saying it is wrong and like torture.

“It’s a really bad mismatch, and whoever the promoter who has agreed for Gervonta to fight, and the promoter for Jake Paul to fight this little man, it’s wrong man. It’s wrong, it’s like torture. Going in there and hurting someone is just not fair on Davis,” Khan said.

“Maybe Davis just wants to cash up and walk away from the sport. I think they’re making boxing a joke really, and one day someone is going to get hurt badly.”

Before Jake Paul’s fight with Davis was confirmed, the former was the frontrunner to fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has also said previously that talks of a fight between the American and Briton are indeed underway with Matchroom.

However, the bout against Joshua did not materialise because of several problems or disagreements.

Paul has a professional record of 12 wins, one loss, with seven wins by knockout.