Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton opens up on F1 future

An undated photo of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. — Instagram/lewishamilton

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep going amid dismal season speculation over Ferrari's future.

Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari this year has not worked, as he is yet to win his first podium for the team.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has finished five times on the Podium this season.

The British driver was disheartened after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

He also added, "there's a lot going on in the background ... That's not great."

Meanwhile, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has shared a post on Instagram saying he is ready to rise again despite the challenges.

“I’m always so grateful for this time, for the opportunity to rest and recharge. There’s a lot I’ve been meditating on. Every one of us is up against so much, both individually and globally,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“It’s so important that we embrace the light of truth and love and take care of ourselves so that we can better take care of others. We can’t look away. We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”

Recently, Scuderia boss Fred Vasseur, who played an important role in bringing Hamilton from Mercedes, has also backed his driver's form.

Vasseur said both he and the British driver underestimated the challenge Hamilton faced when he switched.

"Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment, and the fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team," Vasseur said.

"McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes: an English team [a German company which operates out of England], same engine guys, that same culture and so on.”

Hamilton has signed a contract with Ferrari that runs until the end of 2026 for a reported £60 million ($81m)-a-year contract.