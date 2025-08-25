England Tests snub among potential reasons behind Pujara’s retirement: reports

India's Cheteshwar Pujara looks on during the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 10, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: India’s top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s decision to retire from all forms of cricket was due to his snubs from the recent five-match away series against England and the West Zone's Duleep Trophy squad, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a source quoted by a renowned Indian newspaper, the 37-year-old would have called time on his international career at the end of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but his exclusion from the Duleep Trophy made him hang up his boots from all forms.

The source further cited Pujara not playing the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) as another 'big factor' behind his shocking retirement.

“Perhaps if he were picked for the Test series in England, Pujara would have retired after the fifth Test. Look, one big factor in his retirement is also the fact that he doesn't play in the IPL," a source was quoted as saying by an Indian newspaper.

“In that case, the Test snub and the Duleep Trophy snub meant there was little point in continuing to play domestic cricket for Saurashtra," it added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara represented the national side in 103 Tests and five ODIs after making his debut in 2010. He scored 7,195 runs in the longest format at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

At home, he averaged an impressive 52.58, amassing 3,839 runs. His last Test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

He is also one of only three Indian players, alongside ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri, to bat on all five days of a Test.