Khabib backs Arman against Topuria in potential UFC fight

This collage of photos shows UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Arman Tsarukyan. — Reuters

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov on Monday backed Arman Tsarukyan against Ilia Topuria if the two lightweight fighters came against each other in the Octagon, international media reported on Monday.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

The lightweight champion, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is the top-ranked contender for a title shot against ‘El Matador’ and is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Khabib, in an interview, predicted Arman as the clear winner against Topuria, saying the Armenian fighter fights too well against strikers.

"I don't see [Ilia] Topuria having a chance. Arman [Tsarukyan] fights too well at range against strikers. He keeps his distance well, works better with his kicks. And now, Arman has improved a lot,” Khabib said.

“He has footage that he can study and analyze. If they fought three years ago, maybe he wouldn't have been as cautious. But now, you can clearly see what dangers Topuria brings."

Khabib further added that Tsarukyan is taller and heavier than Ilia, and on the fight night, he will be the bigger man.

"I'd say it's 80%-20% in Arman's favor... He's taller by almost 10 centimeters if I'm not mistaken. He's heavier and on fight night, he'll be the bigger man... It's an interesting fight. I know the UFC is cautious, they didn't want to throw him to Topuria too quickly. Right now, Topuria is a bigger star than Arman," Khabib concluded.