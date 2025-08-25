Ruben Amorim says Manchester United 'want to win so badly' after Fulham draw

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during a match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

Ruben Amorim is unhappy with Manchester United's winless start to the Premier League, saying they want to win so badly, following a 1-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Leny Yoro's deflected header put United on the scoreboard in the 58th minute after Bruno Fernandes had missed a chance from the penalty spot in the first half.

However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe of Fulham equalised 15 minutes later.

United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last week. They have just one point from two matches and will take on Grimsby Town in a Carabao Cup tie away from home on Wednesday.

Reflecting on a draw against Fulham, Amorim said that his side needed to refocus and wanted to win badly.

"I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play. We have to grow up a lot as a team,” Amorim said.

"The moment that changed the game was our goal. We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, 'Let's hold on to the advantage and try to win the game.”

Ruben Amorim further added that his side tried to press the opponent and left a lot of space.

He said that his team suffered in the end because momentum shifted towards Fulham with the goal.

"For me, that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent. We tried to press the opponent super high and left a lot of space,” he said.

“You need to win to have the feeling to relax a little bit, not in the intensity and the way we play, but maintaining our mind. We suffer a little bit in the end because the momentum changed more with the goal of Fulham.”