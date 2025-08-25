Djokovic, Sabalenka make triumphant US Open start

This collage of photos shows Novak Djokovic (left) and Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka survived early tests to make it to the second round of the US Open on Sunday.

Djokovic battled past Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 to kick off his campaign, launching his bid for a record 25th major title.

Following the victory, Serb became the first player since the sport turned professional in 1968 to win 75 opening-round matches at Grand Slams in a row.

Djokovic, who was struggling once again with injury midway through the match, said it was a strange match, but it's a great way to kick off the campaign.

"It was a strange kind of match," Djokovic said.

"The first set was 20 minutes and then the second one was one hour and 20, quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerve in the second set and clinch it in a tiebreak.

"After that I started feeling better. I can always do better but it's a great way to start this year's campaign."

Meanwhile, world number one Sabalenka began her US Open title defence in a commanding manner, dominating Swiss Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday.

The three-time major winner struggled in the first set but absolutely thrashed her opponent in the second to claim the win.

Sabalenka was concerned about the schedule of her match, but the joy of winning neutralised it, while also highlighting her familiarity with such an itinerary.

"I didn't choose to play on Sunday, but if you win the match, it feels great. You have an extra day off, which can be good and bad. I've got used to it. I like it," Sabalenka said.

"But it only works when you win the match. Imagine if you finish the tournament on Sunday. Then you can be a little bit frustrated with the scheduling."