WATCH: Medvedev crashes out of US Open with chaotic flourish

Daniil Medvedev gestures after winning a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev was ousted by France’s Benjamin Bonzi, defeating him 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 in the first round of the chaotic US Open encounter on Sunday.

Medvedev caused the match to be paused for about six minutes following a missed first serve on a match point at 5-4 in the third set by Bonzi due to an interruption caused by a photographer.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth gave Bonzi a first serve instead of a second, which prompted furious Medvedev to explode at the official and ignited the crowd, preventing Bonzi from serving.





Medvedev reflected on the incident, admitting that he was angry due to the decision of the umpire.

"I wasn't upset with the photographer," Medvedev said.

"Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there's never a second serve. But the umpire gave him a first serve. That's what made me angry."

The boos of the crowd did not bother Medvedev; instead, he embraced the chaos, he turned it into excitement and even enjoyed it later, describing it as ‘fun to witness’.

"I thought I'm losing the match," Medvedev said.

"I didn't break him once. So I said, okay, it's second serve, but they gave him a first. I got emotional.

"Honestly, while living it, I was like, you know what, it could be fun, maybe to finish my career with one match at the U.S. Open.”

Bonzi said he felt Medvedev's behaviour had crossed the line.

"Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire. He went with the crowd crazy. He went with them. Honestly, I never saw that," he told reporters.

"The rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves. It's not my call to say first serve. .... I felt I didn't do anything bad in the match to receive this treatment, and I didn't want to serve in those conditions."

It proved to be a dismal season for Medvedev as he ended it with just one win across the four Grand Slams.

"I'm playing bad, and in important moments, even worse," Medvedev said. "Serve, return, volley — everything."