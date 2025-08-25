Former Test cricketer appointed head coach of Gulf Giants ahead of ILT20

An undated picture of Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott (Left) batting mentor and former Pakistan captain Younis Khan and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. - ACB

The ILT20 franchise Gulf Giants have announced the appointment of former England Test batter Jonathan Trott as their new head coach for the upcoming season, while former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond has been named as the bowling coach.

They replace Andy Flower and Ottis Gibson, respectively.

Trott, who is currently serving as Afghanistan’s head coach, was also previously in charge of Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 before being replaced by Sourav Ganguly.

Bond, meanwhile, brings vast experience from his recent coaching roles with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, as well as with Paarl Royals in the SA20.

The former English batter expressed his excitement about taking on the new role and shared his vision for the franchise as they prepare for the upcoming season.

"The Gulf Giants have quickly become one of the ILT20's most successful teams," Trott said in a statement.

"My goal is to empower players to excel and help shape a championship-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 auction," he added.

The auction for the fourth season of the ILT20 will be held on September 30 in Dubai. The tournament is scheduled to run from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Highlighting his plans for the team, Bond added: “The team’s ambition is clear. I’m excited to sharpen our bowling attack and make a decisive impact this season.”

In addition to Trott and Bond, the Giants have also roped in Andrew Puttick as batting coach, Jim Troughton as fielding coach, and Nick Lee as fitness coach.

The franchise has retained James Vince, Aayan Khan, Mark Adair, Blessing Muzarabani, and Gerhard Erasmus, while new signings include Moeen Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Giants won the inaugural edition of the ILT20 in 2023, reached Qualifier 2 in 2024, but endured a disappointing campaign earlier this year, finishing second from bottom.