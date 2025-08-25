‘Long-term player for Pakistan’: Jason Gillespie backs THIS star batter

Pakistan men's test team head coach Jason Gillespie speaks to the media at National Bank Cricket Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Karachi, Pakistan. - PCB

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has once again heaped praise on young batter Muhammad Irfan Khan, strongly recommending T20 franchises around the world to sign him.

Gillespie hailed the 22-year-old as a “quality player and outstanding person” who is destined for a long international career with Pakistan.

“He will be a long-term player for Pakistan. The T20 leagues will come calling. I would recommend him to any franchise or team,” Gillespie wrote.

Although Pakistan Shaheens were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions Perth Scorchers Academy, Irfan showcased his consistency with the bat.

He scored 127 runs in six innings at an average of 24, often stepping up when the team was under pressure. His strike rate of 130.90 was among the best in the competition, underlining his attacking prowess.

This is not the first time Gillespie has gone out of his way to back Irfan Khan’s talent. Earlier, he openly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for leaving the youngster out of the Champions Trophy squad despite his growing reputation.

“Irfan Khan Niazi is one of the hardest hitters and cleanest strikers of a cricket ball in Pakistan. He is also the best fielder in the country. I cannot believe that he was not picked for the Champions Trophy,” Gillespie remarked.

Meanwhile, in the Top End T20 Series semifinal, Scorchers defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs. Batting first, the Scorchers posted 155-8 in 20 overs, powered by Nicholas Hobson’s 59 off 43 balls and Teague Wyllie’s 29 off 16.

In reply, the Shaheens faltered and were bowled out for 107 in 17.1 overs.

Khawaja Nafay (26), Mohammad Wasim Jr. (25), and skipper Irfan Khan Niazi (17) were the only notable contributors, as three batters—Yasir Khan, Saad Masood, and Mehran Mumtaz—were dismissed for ducks.