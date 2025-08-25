Cheteshwar Pujara reveals toughest bowlers he ever faced

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is bowled out on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 8, 2023. — AFP

Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday revealed the four toughest bowlers he faced during his career, shortly after announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Speaking in a post retirement interview with Indian media, the 37-year-old named two South African pacers, one from England and one from Australia as the most challenging opponents he encountered at the crease.

Pujara picked Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel from South Africa, James Anderson from England and Pat Cummins from Australia.

The statistics underline his struggles against them. Against Steyn, Pujara averaged just 30, while his average dipped further to 18 against Morkel, being dismissed a combined six times by the Proteas duo.

His record against Anderson was even more telling, averaging only 21.80 in Tests while falling to the English seamer on 12 occasions.

Similarly, against Cummins, Pujara averaged 22.50 and was dismissed eight times by the Australian captain.

It is pertinent to mention that Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday.

Pujara represented the national side in 103 Tests and five ODIs after making his debut in 2010. He scored 7,195 runs in the longest format at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

At home, he averaged an impressive 52.58, amassing 3,839 runs. His last Test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

He is also one of only three Indian players alongside ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to bat on all five days of a Test.