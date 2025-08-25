Former South Africa captain questions India’s Asia Cup 2025 selection

India’s Axar Patel (left) and Shreyas Iyer bump fists during a partnership match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai on March 9, 2025. — ICC

Former South African captain AB de Villiers on Sunday expressed surprise over Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, saying he could not understand why a player of his quality was overlooked.

Speaking to Indian media, the 41-year-old said Iyer’s maturity, progression, and leadership skills should have made him an automatic selection.

"Of course, it's weird to me, a quality player like that not making the starting squad for Team India, especially with the leadership qualities he's bringing. Maybe there are too many leaders there.

"I have no idea, to be honest. If there's a 50-50 call, you would always lean towards the guy that you feel will bring the best out in other players," de Villiers said.

The former South Africa captain suggested that off-field factors may also have played a role in the selectors’ decision.

"He's matured a lot. He has shown a lot of leadership qualities, but who knows what is going on behind closed doors? Maybe, not even Shreyas knows.

"There might be a few things that have taken place over the years that have determined why he's not the flavour of the month for a certain tournament. He's a quality player. He’ll be in my team more often than not," he added.

De Villiers noted that selectors often consider a player’s influence on the dressing room when choosing between two equally skilled players.

"Sometimes, when it’s 50-50 on the field, you have to look at other areas. Does he add value in the team room? Does he uplift others? Or is he draining energy from the squad? Maybe it has something to do with that," de Villiers concluded.

It is pertinent to mentiont that, the Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 last week, with Suryakumar Yadav retained as captain and Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain of the T20I side.

The eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will kick off their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated encounter with Pakistan on September 14, before concluding the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.