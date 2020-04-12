Photo: File

Motorsport great Stirling Moss succumbed to a long illness at aged 90, the British driver´s wife announced Sunday.

"It was one lap too many and he just closed his eyes." Susie Moss told Britain´s Press Association.

Although Moss never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times.

And in an era where it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, a 14-year career that started in 1948 saw Moss win 212 of the 529 races he entered including the 1955 Mille Miglia, which took place on public roads in Italy.

Motorsport legend Stirling Moss dies at age 90