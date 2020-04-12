Motorsport legend Stirling Moss dies at age 90

Sunday Apr 12, 2020
Motorsport great Stirling Moss succumbed to a long illness at aged 90, the British driver´s wife announced Sunday.
"It was one lap too many and he just closed his eyes." Susie Moss told Britain´s Press Association.
Although Moss never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times.
And in an era where it was common for drivers to race in different disciplines, a 14-year career that started in 1948 saw Moss win 212 of the 529 races he entered including the 1955 Mille Miglia, which took place on public roads in Italy.