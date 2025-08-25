Duckett, Clarke shine as Phoenix thrash Originals in The Hundred clash

Birmingham Phoenix opener Ben Duckett plays a shot during the Hundred match against Manchester Originals in Manchester on August 25, 2025. — X/@Sportify777

MANCHESTER: Birmingham Phoenix cruised to a seven-wicket victory against Manchester Originals in The Hundred here at Manchester on Sunday, thanks to stellar batting performances from Ben Duckett and Joe Clarke.

Manchester captain Phil Salt won the toss and elected to bat first, but the decision backfired as his side could only manage 109/7 in their allotted 100 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer, making 34 runs off 35 balls with the help of one six and two fours. Opener Salt played a fiery knock of 31 off 20 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours.

Rachin Ravindra scored 13, while Tom Hartley contributed 11. None of the other batters could make an impact, with six players failing to reach double figures.

For Birmingham Phoenix, fast bowler Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone were the standout performers. Woakes claimed 2/11 runs in 15 balls, while Livingstone picked up 2/11 runs in 20 balls.

Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, and Liam Patterson-White chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Birmingham Phoenix made light work of the 110-run target, chasing it down in just 83 balls with three wickets down.

Opener Ben Duckett played a blazing unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 38 balls, including two sixes and five fours.

Joe Clarke also made a vital contribution in the middle order, smashing 40 runs off just 21 balls with two sixes and four fours.

His innings sealed an easy win for Phoenix and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Among the others, opener Will Smeed scored 13 with two fours, while Livingstone and Bethell managed only four runs each.

For Manchester, Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker picked up one wicket apiece, but their efforts went in vain.