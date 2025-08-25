Former India captain Ganguly takes on head coach role

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly chats with KL Rahul ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Lucknow on April 1, 2023. — BCCI

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday named head coach of the SA20 franchise Pretoria Capitals, marking his first stint as head coach of a professional team.

Capitals confirmed the appointment on social media, welcoming the 53-year-old.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals wrote on Instagram.

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008, has primarily worked in administrative and advisory roles since.

He served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal before being elected BCCI president from 2019 to 2022.

In franchise cricket, he has previously worked as a mentor and later Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals in both the IPL and WPL.

While he has held advisory positions before, this appointment marks the first time Ganguly will take complete charge of a coaching staff. His first assignment will be overseeing the SA20 player auction on September 9.

Pretoria Capitals, runners-up in the inaugural SA20 season in 2023, have struggled for consistency since then.

In addition, legendary South African fast bowler Shaun Pollock has been named assistant coach, joining Ganguly in the Capitals’ revamped coaching setup.

Notably, Ganguly replaces Jonathan Trott, who stepped down after a difficult 2025 campaign in which the Capitals managed only two wins from ten matches.

It is pertinent to mention that the team finished fifth in both 2024 and 2025, missing out on the playoffs. Capitals have had a mixed history in the SA20 since its beginning. They topped the league table in the inaugural edition in 2023.