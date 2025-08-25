Former captain Belinda Clark inducted into Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Former Australia women’s cricket team captain Belinda Clark poses with her statue at the SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2023. — Cricket Australia

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Belinda Clark on Monday elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, becoming only the sixth cricketer to receive the prestigious honour.

Clark joined cricketing greats Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne in being recognised for what the Hall of Fame describes as 'excellence, longevity, resilience and lifelong contribution to their sport.'

Widely regarded as one of the finest batters in the history of women’s cricket, Clark averaged 47.49 in ODIs and 45.95 in Tests during an international career spanning from 1991 to 2005.

Appointed captain at just 23, she led Australia for 11 years, guiding the team to 83 wins in 101 ODIs, including two World Cup titles. She also captained the side in 11 of her 15 Tests.

A trailblazer in women’s cricket, Clark became the first player female to score a double century in ODIs when she struck an unbeaten 229 against Denmark during the 1997 World Cup.

Beyond her playing days, Clark has played a pivotal role in shaping women’s cricket as a Cricket Australia administrator and a member of the ICC Women’s Committee.

“It’s an unbelievable honour to be elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame,” Clark said.

“I played a team sport, and the reality is none of us achieve anything without the support and commitment of the whole team. I hope my teammates, coaches, support staff and administrators feel part of this recognition.”

Sport Australia Hall of Fame selection committee chair Bruce McAvaney praised Clark’s influence.

"She is a trailblazer, an extraordinary batter who changed the mode of play by attacking the bowling. Player, captain and ultimately a top-level administrator, her leadership and influence are unrivalled,” he said.