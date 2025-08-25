Why Dhoni stopped wicketkeeping practice after 2007?

Undated photo of former Indian captain MS Dhoni waiting for the ball to attempt a run-out. — X

Former India fielding coach R. Sridhar on Sunday revealed MS Dhoni’s unconventional approach to wicketkeeping, disclosing that the legendary captain stopped practicing wicketkeeping drills as early as 2007.

Speaking to the Indian media, Sridhar explained that Dhoni’s decision was a conscious effort to manage the physical demands of international cricket.

“MS Dhoni didn’t practice wicketkeeping after playing eight or nine years of international cricket. Before 2007, while he was still making his mark, he worked a lot on his wicketkeeping skills and developed a very effective technique,” Sridhar said.

Sridhar further said that by 2007, Dhoni had become a permanent member of the team across formats and was soon captaining India in all three.

“He admitted that once he started playing all three formats, the workload was too high. His fingers were taking a beating, so he very smartly reduced the workload.

Sridhar said instead of full-fledged wicketkeeping practice, Dhoni shifted his focus to reaction drills to keep his reflexes sharp. This allowed him to maintain his trademark speed and efficiency behind the stumps.

"He continued doing reaction drills, which kept him sharp and his gloves lightning fast. 'Not practicing' is not the right word, but he cut down because he knew how demanding the schedule was,” Sridhar added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sridhar worked with Dhoni during his tenure from August 2014 to November 2021 and first interacted with him at the National Cricket Academy in 2011.