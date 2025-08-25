PCB announces squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with Fatima Sana named as the captain.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 30 September to 2 November. The same squad will also represent Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from 16 to 22 September.

Fatima Sana, who played for Pakistan in the previous edition of the Women’s World Cup, will lead the side for the first time in this major tournament.

The 23-year-old had previously captained the team in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year, guiding Pakistan to a 100 percent win record and securing qualification for this year’s World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If the team advances to the semi-final on 29 October and the final on 2 November, both matches will also be held in Colombo.

Six players, Natalia Parvaiz (eight ODIs, 24 T20Is), Rameen Shamim (eight ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (three ODIs, nine T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, 15 T20Is) will make their ODI World Cup debut.

Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, has been included in the ODI squad.

Additionally, 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal, and 20-year-old Eyman were part of Pakistan’s squad in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

Two changes have been made to the squad from the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier team. Eyman Fatima and Sadaf Shamas have replaced Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who, along with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar, have been named as the five-member non-traveling reserves.

The 15 primary players, along with the reserves, will participate in a 14-day pre-series camp starting Friday, 29 August.

Under head coach Muhammad Wasim, the team will undergo intensive practice sessions and 50-over practice matches. South Africa’s women’s cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 12 September.

Pakistan women's 15-member squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-traveling reserves:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Support Staff:

Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Tahir Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (fielding coach), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist), Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse) and team doctor (tbc).

Pakistan vs South Africa series schedule:

16 September – first ODI

19 September – second ODI

22 September – third ODI

Pakistan team world cup 2025 fixtures: