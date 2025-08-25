Taylor Fritz makes triumphant start to US Open

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates winning his first round match of the US Open against Emilio Nava at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Taylor Fritz kicked off his US Open campaign with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over wildcard compatriot Emilio Nava at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday.

Nava fought hard in the first set until the final game, where he surrendered his serve after committing a couple of unforced errors.

Following the first set, Fritz took total control of the match, breaking his opponent from the baseline to clinch the second set and repeated the same performance in the third set.

Fritz, who was runner-up to Jannik Sinner and became the first American since 2006 to reach the US Open final last year, is hoping to join the likes of Madison Keys or Coco Gauff, who both claimed Grand Slam titles this season.

In fact, American women have claimed 25 Grand Slam titles; however, no male tennis player has lifted any since Andy Roddick was the last home male player to lift the US Open trophy in 2003.

Taylor Fritz admitted the fact that male American tennis stars also have to step up to give fans a reason to cheer.

"We're in a great place in American tennis," Fritz said.

"The women have been really carrying for a long time but the men - we're coming.

"I really just settled into the match a bit more. The returns started working for me a bit more, loosened up."

Fritz will be in action either against Argentine Sebastian Baez or South African qualifier Lloyd Harris in the next round.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton also gave the home crowd joy, dominating Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Shelton will next face the winner of the all-Spanish tie between Pablo Carreno Busta and qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz.