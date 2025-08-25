Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid reveal their picks for next-generation ‘Fab Four’

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali of England look on during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AFP

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali and leg-spinner Adil Rashid have revealed their picks for the next-generation "Fab Four," with both including India’s Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The concept of the "Fab Four" was first introduced by the late New Zealand batter Martin Crowe in 2014, when he identified Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson as the modern era’s batting giants.

For nearly a decade, this quartet dominated international cricket and became the backbone of their respective teams.

Now, with those legends moving into the twilight of their careers, discussions have shifted toward who could carry the mantle forward.

Speaking on Beard Before Wicket, Moeen and Rashid shared their predictions, considering not just performances but also talent, temperament, and long-term potential.

Both were unanimous in selecting England’s Harry Brook alongside Indian stars Gill and Jaiswal.

Moeen Ali praised Indian opener Shubman Gill for his stylish batting and composure at the crease.

"Shubman Gill, just the way he bats and the way he makes it look quite easy. In this series in England, his technique has gotten so much better. Sound guy and he's a top player — very nice, elegant, and stylish," Moeen said.

"There's certain things you watch a batter for, certain shots or things that stand out. He’s one of them, and not many can do that. The way he's batting right now, it feels like he's in complete control," he added.

Rashid, meanwhile, placed his faith in 21-year-old England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, backing him to emerge strongly despite injury setbacks.

“Brook, Gill, Jaiswal… I’d add Bethell. In the next five or six years, he will be there,” Rashid said.

Moeen’s fourth pick was New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who impressed during the 2023 ODI World Cup and has already crossed 1,200 Test runs.

Highlighting his versatility, Moeen remarked: “He has the technique and hunger to succeed everywhere.”

Moeen also spoke highly of Jacob Bethell’s potential, emphasising his natural ability even though the youngster has yet to score a professional century.

“A lot of people know that he (Bethell) has not scored a hundred in any professional cricket, but it’s the way he bats. His issue is going to be injuries — he gets injured a lot," Moeen said.

"He is a very naturally talented, gifted player. He has good power and a solid technique. So three (Brook, Gill, and Jaiswal) are there, and I’m going with Ravindra and Bethell to complete the five," he added.