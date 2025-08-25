Shakib al Hasan becomes fifth bowler to achieve THIS T20 feat

Shakib Al Hasan of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v St Kitts & Nevis Patriot at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 24, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPL T20

ANTIGUA: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan, representing Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), achieved a remarkable milestone in the T20 format during his side’s clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.

Shakib’s all-round brilliance with both bat and ball not only guided Falcons to victory but also saw him join an elite list of bowlers by taking 500 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming only the fifth player to reach the landmark.

He now joins Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, South African legend Imran Tahir, and former West Indies stars Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine.

Most wickets in career in T20s:

Player Country Matches Wickets Economy Rashid Khan Afghanistan 487 660 6.59 Dwayne Bravo West Indies 582 631 8.26 Sunil Narine West Indies 557 590 6.17 Imran Tahir South Africa 436 554 6.96 Shakib al Hasan Bangladesh 457 502* 6.78

In the match, Patriots were restricted to 133-9 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Evin Lewis scored 32, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan added 30, with other batters failing to make significant contributions. Shakib shone with the ball, claiming 3/11 in two overs to help limit the opposition.

Chasing the target, Falcons reached 134-3 in 19.4 overs. Karima Gore starred with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, supported by opener Jewel Andrew’s 28 off 28 deliveries. Shakib also contributed a quick 25 off 18 balls.

For his outstanding all-round performance, Shakib was named Player of the Match, further cementing his status as one of T20 cricket’s all-time greats.