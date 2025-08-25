Raducanu beats Shibahara to register first US Open win since 2021

Emma Raducanu (GBR) celebrates after defeating Ena Shibahara (not pictured) on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Former champion Emma Raducanu recorded her first victory in the US Open since lifting the trophy in 2021, defeating Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2 in the first round at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday.

Raducanu, 22, who stunned the world in 2021 when she lifted the US Open trophy as a teenage qualifier, has been surrounded by injuries since then and has not won a match, but on the opening day of the ongoing tournament, she totally dominated Shibahara.

Raducanu dominated the first set of the match, making just four unforced errors, claiming the first five games as the Japanese qualifier also helped her by committing a pair of early double faults.

The British tennis star started the second set in the same fashion; she won the first four games and saved the only break point she faced in the sixth game, before forcing her opponent into an error on match point from the baseline.

Raducanu has been impressive this season so far, making it to the Washington Open semi-finals and making it hard for Aryna Sabalenka to clinch a victory in the third round of Cincinnati.

Raducanu reflected on the victory, saying her game is improving and the victory is special for her because this is her first since 2021.

"I see the progress that I'm making on the practice court. I feel like it has to go somewhere," she said.

"It's my first win here since 2021, so it's extra special. First round's always difficult - especially at a slam."

Raducanu will next face Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen, who overcame 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.