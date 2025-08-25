Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq leads Yorkshire past Sussex in One-Day Cup

Imam-Ul-Haq of Yorkshire acknowledges the applause on reaching his century during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Yorkshire at The County Ground on August 08, 2025 in Northampton, England. - AFP

HOVE: Opener Imam-ul-Haq’s brilliant century powered Yorkshire to a convincing six-wicket victory over Sussex in the One-Day Cup at the County Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, Sussex posted 284-9 in their 50 overs, largely thanks to Oli Carter’s explosive knock of 94 off 79 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes.

Captain John Simpson added 65 from 78 deliveries, while Danny Lamb’s quickfire 53 off 45 balls and opener Charlie Tear’s 35 provided further support.

For Yorkshire, pacer Matt Milnes produced a superb spell, claiming 7-38 in his 10 overs. Benjamin Cliff and Dom Bess chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing 285, Yorkshire suffered an early blow when opener Adam Lyth fell cheaply for just six runs, leaving them at 11-1 in the fourth over.

However, Imam-ul-Haq and James Wharton steadied the innings with a commanding 196-run stand for the second wicket, effectively sealing control of the match.

Imam, in red-hot form throughout the tournament, struck a fluent 106 off 105 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, before falling to Fynn Hudson-Prentice with the score at 207-2 in the 37th over.

Wharton, too, played a valuable hand, scoring 85 from 103 deliveries with eight boundaries before being dismissed by Sean Hunt.

Yorkshire comfortably completed the chase in 47.4 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 63-run partnership between Matthew Revis and George Hill.

Revis finished with 39 off 31 balls, while Hill struck 31 from 21 deliveries.

Imam’s consistency has been the highlight of Yorkshire’s campaign.

The left-hander is now the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 513 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 102.60 and a strike rate of 95.70, including three centuries and two fifties.

With this victory, Yorkshire moved to the top of the points table with six wins and just one defeat, collecting 24 points with a net run rate of 1.962.

They will face Kent in their final league match at Canterbury on August 26.