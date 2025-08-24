Former referee backs Alberto Del Rio’s WWE return

Alberto Del Rio attends WWE SummerSlam Press Conference at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. — WWE

Former American professional wrestling referee and manager Teddy Long backed former WWE champion Alberto El Patron, also known as Alberto Del Rio’s return to the company, international media reported on Sunday.

Former wrestler and commentator Hugo Savinovich recently claimed that some big names in the WWE are lobbying to bring Del Rio into the company to get a run.

He said that big names like Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio are the main characters, who want Alberto in action at WWE and had a great relationship with the former champion.

During a recent interview, Teddy recalled memories with Alberto Del Rio when he was in the company, saying he is a nice guy, and WWE is doing the right thing by not rushing with his comeback.

"Yeah, he certainly did a great job. I had the opportunity of working with him. Nice guy. I think they're probably doing the right thing. Maybe not rush it, make the people kind of want it a little bit. So, maybe holding out on him a little bit, that might be a good thing. So, when if they decide and he does come, it may mean just a lot more," Long said.

Del Rio last competed in the WWE in August 2016 on an episode of SmackDown, where he suffered a defeat against John Cena. Following that, he left the company and appeared competing for TNA Wrestling and AAA.

Recently, in May, Del Rio attacked El Hijo del Vikingo’s father on a Mexican talk show, and the clip went viral on social media, putting his rumoured comeback at risk.