Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza backs Salman Agha’s calm leadership

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza speaks during the post-training press conference ahead of the tri-series featuring Afghanistan and the UAE in Dubai on August 24, 2025. – PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan left-arm pacer Salman Mirza expressed confidence in his side’s preparations for the upcoming tri-series in Dubai, featuring Afghanistan and the UAE, while addressing the media during a post-training press conference on Sunday.

Reflecting on the training camp and practice matches, Mirza said the environment has been highly beneficial for the team’s buildup.

"Alhamdulillah, the practice sessions are going really well. We had one practice session and then played a match. To understand the overall situation, adjust to the environment, and get used to it, this is a very good opportunity for us and will benefit us a lot," Mirza said.

The 31-year-old pacer also cleared the air about his role in the side, dismissing claims of being an all-rounder.

"Sir, I don’t consider myself an all-rounder at all. Yes, I can bat a little, but I wouldn’t call myself an all-rounder. Of course, if the match comes down to you and you are at the crease, then you have to finish it," he said.

"Although I couldn’t finish the practice match, it was still my responsibility. If such a situation comes up in real matches, I should be able to handle it," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s new T20I captain and fellow all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, the left-arm pacer praised his leadership qualities.

"Salman Agha is a very positive and calm person. Even if he faces difficulties, he doesn’t put pressure on anyone in the moment. He discusses things with you later and sorts them out," he stated.

"The best thing is that this is a young team playing in the Asia Cup. Every captain has to start somewhere, so even though this is his first assignment, we are very hopeful for good results," he added.

When asked about the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs India clash in the upcoming Asia Cup, Mirza stressed the importance of treating all opponents with equal seriousness.

"Sir, I don’t think it makes much difference. Playing in such pressure games is exactly how you grow as a player. And it’s not just India; there are other tough opponents as well. We are fully preparing for them too," he said.

"Of course, India matches will be big games, but our preparations are going very well and, Insha’Allah, you’ll see good results.," he added.

Looking ahead to the tri-series, he expects competitive encounters given the familiarity of conditions for all three participating sides.

"The matches will be exciting and competitive because, for both teams, it’s almost like home conditions. Afghanistan has been playing their home games there, and the UAE is literally at home. So it will be a great competition and a perfect opportunity for everyone to prepare for the Asia Cup," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the tri-nation T20I series, shifted from Pakistan to the UAE, will be played from August 29 to September 7, with Pakistan facing Afghanistan in the opening clash.

The event will act as crucial preparation for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

The Asia Cup will begin with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, before facing arch-rivals India on September 14. Their final group-stage match is set for September 17 against hosts UAE.

Originally, Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan for a bilateral T20I series in August, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed expanding it into a tri-series and moving it to the UAE to give teams better preparation for the Asia Cup.