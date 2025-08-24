Jack Grealish shines on debut as Everton beat Brighton

Everton's James Garner celebrates scoring their second goal with Jack Grealish against Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Everton started off a new era at their new home ground Hill Dickinson Stadium with a flyer as they secured their first three points of the season beating Brighton & Hove Albion by 2-0 on Sunday, thanks to Jack Grealish, who provided both the assists on debut.

Although the fans were emotional at the farewell of their old home affectionately known as ‘The Grand Old Lady’ at the end of 2024/25 campaign, at the same time gathered in large numbers in their Premier League game against Brighton at the new 52,888-seat stadium.

Everton star Iliman Ndiaye achieved the honour to become the first man in the history to score a goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ndiaye tapped in Jack Grealish's cross in the 23rd minute to put his team ahead on the scoreboard in the match.

The 25-year-old also holds a record as the last man to score a goal in Everton’s old home Goodison Park. Ndiaye scored both goals in his team’s 2-0 victory over Southampton in May, ending a 133-year tenure at ‘The Grand Old Lady’.

James Garner then doubled the lead in the 53rd minute when Grealish contributed a second assist in his first start for Everton, sealing the game for the home side with that.

The crowd gave a standing ovation to Grealish following his full debut. He was replaced by Harrison Armstrong.

Grealish reflected on his debut saying it was a massive first game at the new stadium.

He added that as soon as he spoke to David Moyes on FaceTime he wanted to join the team.

"It was massive. First game at the new stadium and we wanted to put on a show for the supporters. Very happy to get the win,” Grealish said.

"It's massive. I loved my time at Man City and I had a great four years there and won a lot of things. As soon as I spoke to David Moyes on FaceTime, I wanted to come here and today shows why.”