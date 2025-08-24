Shadab Khan shares update on shoulder injury recovery

Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain and all-rounder Shadab Khan shared a picture while giving an update about his injury on social media platform ‘X’ on August 24, 2025. – X/@76Shadabkhan

Pakistan vice-captain and star all-rounder Shadab Khan has provided a positive update on his recovery from a shoulder injury that sidelined him from key fixtures, including the upcoming tri-series involving Afghanistan, UAE, and the Asia Cup 2025.

The 25-year-old cricketer took to social media platform X to thank fans for their support during his rehabilitation journey.

“Alhamdulillah, the sling is off, on the road to recovery now. Thank you for all your support & prayers,” Shadab wrote.

Shadab recently underwent shoulder surgery after persistent discomfort in his right shoulder, an issue that had been troubling him before Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka in July.

Following medical consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to address the problem.

The leg-spinner, who was appointed vice-captain during Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand earlier this year, is now focused on regaining full fitness ahead of major assignments.

Meanwhile, the tri-nation T20I series, shifted from Pakistan to the UAE, will be played from August 29 to September 7, with Pakistan facing Afghanistan in the opening clash.

The event will act as crucial preparation for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

The Asia Cup will begin with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, before facing arch-rivals India on September 14. Their final group-stage match is set for September 17 against hosts UAE.

Originally, Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan for a bilateral T20I series in August, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed expanding it into a tri-series and moving it to the UAE to give teams better preparation for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.