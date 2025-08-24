Novak Djokovic opens up on career priorities at this stage

An undated photo of Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic. — Instagram/djokernole

Novak Djokovic said that he ‘prioritises’ Grand Slams because there is no greater challenge than performing on that stage.

Djokovic, 38, claimed his last Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Since then, he secured his maiden Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games by defeating Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

However, his overall performance this season has raised concerns, with many fans and analysts speculating about his future in the sport.

Meanwhile, the Serbian believes he is in a good position to play well and prioritises Grand Slams because he feels extra motivated to do well there.

“I prioritise Grand Slams. That’s why I still want to play my best tennis. Those are the tournaments where the magic happens. Being a tennis player in a Grand Slam is no higher peak to climb,” Djokovic said.

“I’m in a good position to play good tennis, it’s completely different once you step out on court, but I always believe in it.

“After 20 plus years of professional tennis at the highest level, I still feel the drive, you know, maybe not all the tournaments, but Grand Slams is where I feel extra motivation to do well.”

When asked about the message he delivers to younger players, Novak Djokovic said that if you take care of your body, play long games, and focus on prevention, you can play for a longer period.

“And yeah, I hope that I’m sending the right message to the young fellows out there,” Djokovic added.

“That are experiencing difficulties and adversity and physical challenges on the court.

“You know, I feel the message is if you’re taking care of your body and if you’re playing and if you’re playing a long game and focusing on prevention, you can have a long career.”

Djokovic will kick off his singles campaign at the 2025 US Open on Sunday against American Learner Tien.