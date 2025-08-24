Nirmal Purja becomes first person to summit 8,000-meter peaks 50 times

Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja MBE, popularly known as Nimsdai, has etched his name in mountaineering history by becoming the first person to complete 50 ascents of peaks over 8,000 meters.

Purja reached his landmark 50th summit on Pakistan’s treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), widely regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous mountains.

“This was the most dangerous climb of my life, battling fierce winds, blue ice, and rockfall,” he said after the ascent.

Of his 50 ascents, 22 were achieved without supplemental oxygen — setting a new world record.

Purja dedicated the achievement to 200 years of friendship between Nepal and the United Kingdom, carrying a flag in honor of his service in the Gurkhas and UK Special Forces.

The celebrated climber first rose to global fame with his record-breaking Project Possible in 2019, when he scaled all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in just six months and six days — a feat later chronicled in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

In 2021, he was also part of the historic team that completed the first winter ascent of K2, summiting without oxygen.

Outside of climbing, Purja established the Nimsdai Foundation, which supports education, environmental initiatives, and mountain communities.

He is currently pursuing his ambitious “Hat-Trick Challenge,” aiming to climb all 14 8,000-meter peaks and the Seven Summits for a third time, with proceeds dedicated to his foundation’s work.