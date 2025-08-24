Perth Scorchers edge Adelaide Strikers to clinch Top End T20 title

Perth Scorchers celebrate after winning the Top End T20 Series by defeating Adelaide Strikers in the final at Marrara Cricket Ground No. 2 in Darwin, Australia, on August 24, 2025. – Top End T20

DARWIN: Baxter Holt’s sparkling century, complemented by a disciplined bowling display, guided the Perth Scorchers Academy to the Top End T20 Series title with a 15-run victory over Adelaide Strikers Academy at Marrara Cricket Ground No. 2 on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 206-run target, the Strikers faltered under pressure and finished at 190-6 in their 20 overs.

After losing opener Jake Winter (1) in just the second over, Mackenzie Harvey and Harry Manenti kept Adelaide’s hopes alive with an aggressive partnership.

The duo blasted the Scorchers’ attack to all parts, taking the score to 104 in only 9.5 overs.

Manenti struck six fours and four sixes in a brisk 60 off 31 balls before being dismissed. Harvey, however, continued to dominate, keeping the Strikers in contention.

The turning point came in the 18th over, when the Scorchers struck twice. Harry Nielsen, struggling for momentum, departed for 28 off 27, while Ryan King fell just two balls later, leaving Adelaide at 172-4.

With only 18 runs coming off the final two overs, the Strikers’ chase fizzled out. Harvey remained unbeaten with a fighting 83 off 52 deliveries, decorated with eight boundaries and four sixes.

For the Scorchers, Matthew Spoors and Keaton Critchell delivered with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, the Scorchers piled up a formidable 205-2, led by Holt’s unbeaten masterclass. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 12 fours and four sixes in his 114 not out off just 63 balls.

Skipper Teague Wyllie also played a vital role, contributing 56 off 44 balls with four boundaries.

Among the Strikers’ bowlers, Jerrssis Wadia and Hanno Jacobs managed a wicket each.