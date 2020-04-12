Football's sponsors feel financial blow of coronavirus as returns dwindle

Photo: AFP

Football's major sponsors are facing the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic as the game has been suspended, preventing them from earning big bucks.

European clubs are struggling to offer their 'partners' a return on their investments as sport grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're trying to do activities with our players for our sponsors, who are even more demanding since the lockdown. But it's very complicated because of the health crisis," one club marketing manager told AFP.

The stars, the surest way for sponsors to attract an audience, are at home, many back in their native countries.

Worse, there are no games for them to play. Matches on TV display the brands on the team jerseys or around the pitch to millions of viewers.

At West Ham, one of the sponsors, high-risk finance company Basset & Gold, which the club stresses is not connected with owner David Gold, has just gone bankrupt, blaming the coronavirus crisis.

Many sponsors are in sectors hit especially hard, such as airlines and hotel and restaurant chains while some sponsors are beginning to cancel payments.

"It's quite obvious that having no more events, everything has to be suspended, it seems so logical to me. It's a case of force majeure," Marc Vanhove, the boss of the Bistro Regent restaurant chain, which sponsors the Bordeaux shirt.



