Australia crush South Africa by 276 runs in record-breaking ODI

Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay on August 24, 2025. – AFP

MACKAY: Australia beat South Africa by a massive 276 runs in the third and final one-day international (ODI) on Sunday, powered by centuries from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green in a record-breaking batting display.

The hosts, already 2-0 down in the series, produced their highest-ever ODI total on home soil, posting 431-2 after electing to bat at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

They then bundled South Africa out for just 155 in 24.5 overs, with young spinner Cooper Connolly claiming 5-22.

Head led the way with a superb 142 off 103 balls, combining with captain Marsh (100 off 106) in a record 250-run opening stand, Australia’s biggest ever against the Proteas in ODIs.

Green then unleashed a breathtaking 118 not out off 47 balls, smashing three consecutive sixes off Senuran Muthusamy to bring up his maiden ODI century.

It was the first time in history that Australia’s top three batsmen all reached three figures in the same ODI innings. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey also chipped in with an unbeaten 50, while the Australians struck 18 sixes, the most in an ODI at home.

South Africa, resting frontline quicks Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi, fielded a weakened attack that was ruthlessly punished. Their chase fell apart early, slipping to 50-4 inside nine overs, with Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett inflicting the damage.

Dewald Brevis offered brief resistance with 49 runs but became one of Connolly’s five victims, as the spinner ran through the tail to wrap up a thumping Australian victory.