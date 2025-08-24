Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller score their first MLS goals

An undated picture of Son Heung-min(right) and former Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller. — Reuters

Son Heung-min and former Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller each scored their first goals in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Just six minutes into his second start for Los Angeles FC, Son, the former captain of Tottenham Hotspur, opened his MLS account with an incredible free kick.

After ten years in the Premier League, the 33-year-old South Korean joined LAFC earlier this month for a record-breaking cost of over £20 million. Son scored the first goal, but LAFC was held to a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas.

Son, after the match, said that he is happy to start MLS with a goal and added that his primary goal is to get three points for the team, and he is disappointed with that. He cited that connecting with the team will take time, but he still enjoyed the game.

"I'm glad I scored [my] first goal [in] the MLS and also for LAFC. But for me, the most important thing is to get three points. I'm really, really disappointed for that," Son said.

"I need still a lot of time to be connecting with the team. It's been only two weeks - maybe a little bit more - but I'm enjoying every single moment."

Muller delivered late drama for the Vancouver Whitecaps and scored a goal in stoppage-time penalty.

"That I was able to score the final goal in front of our crowd here, it was an amazing feeling, amazing," Muller said.

Both stars are already having an impact, and their presence ushers in a new era of Major League Soccer's appeal on a worldwide scale.