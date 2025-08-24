Emma Raducanu feels ‘relaxed’ and ‘happy’ ahead of US Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu during a press conference after losing her second round match against China's Wang Yafan at Melbourne Park in Melbourn on January 18, 2024. — Reuters

British tennis player Emma Raducanu said it is the first time that she feels she can relive her memories at the US Open that she made, international media reported on Sunday.

Raducanu, 22, stunned the world in 2021 when she lifted the US Open trophy as a teenage qualifier.

However, she has been surrounded by injuries since then and has not won a match at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu on Sunday said that when she came back in 2022 to the US, she struggled, but now, for the first time since then, the Brit thinks she is in a good position to claim the title.

"I really struggled when I came back in 2022. I didn't enjoy coming back here," Raducanu said.

"I think now is the first time that I feel like I can come back to the US Open and really enjoy the memories that I made here. I can be proud of that and see it as a happy place.

"So for that, I feel very grateful for and very pleased about. So I feel in a much better place now."

Following her absence from the 2023 tournament due to injury, Emma Raducanu played the event last year but lost again in the first round to Sofia Kenin.

Emma is confident and content this time, saying she is more relaxed and feels the same as in 2021.

"I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practicing, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better," Raducanu added.

"I think I feel the same [as 2021] in that sense."

Raducanu will face Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara at 16:00 BST today.