Saim Ayub among 40 Pakistan players registered for SA20 auction

Pakistan's Saim Ayub watches the ball after playing a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on December 10, 2024. - AFP

Pakistan’s rising star Saim Ayub is among 40 Pakistani cricketers who have registered for the upcoming SA20 Season 4 auction, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg on September 9.

The auction has attracted a record 784 players from across the globe, including more than 150 English cricketers and some of South Africa’s biggest names such as Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton de Kock, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan’s representation remains strong, with players like Azam Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed joining Saim Ayub in the list.

However, despite their consistent presence in the auction pool, no Pakistani cricketer has been picked in the first three editions of the league.

With franchises such as MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, and Pretoria Capitals holding a combined purse of USD 7.4 million to fill 84 slots, Pakistani players will be eager to break the barrier this time around.

The question remains whether the trend will change in Season 4, especially as Indian investors, including IPL team owners, continue to dominate SA20 franchises.

The tournament will run from December 26 to January 25, with MI Cape Town set to defend their title.

It is pertinent to mention that Newlands will host both the opening match and the final of SA20 2025-26.

The tournament kicks off on December 26, with defending champions MI Cape Town facing Durban’s Super Giants, while the final is scheduled for January 25.

Qualifier 1 will be played in Durban on January 21, followed by the Eliminator in Centurion on January 23, and Qualifier 2 in Johannesburg on January 24.

For the unversed, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the first two editions of SA20 and finished runners-up last season, where they were beaten by MI Cape Town.