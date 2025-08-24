Arteta expresses concern over Saka, Odegaard injuries

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the match against Manchester United in Premier League on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed serious concern on Saturday after star winger Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard both sustained serious injuries during the team’s electric 5-0 win over Leeds United here at Emirates Stadium.

Saka scored the second goal for Arsenal, but just before the hour, he seemed to pull up with a hamstring injury. Leandro Trossard replaced him almost immediately.

Arteta feared that Saka was doing great during the match, but mentioned that he felt something in his hamstring. He added that it is not the same hamstring that was earlier treated.

"Bukayo, while he was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring," Arteta said.

"So let's see. I think it's the other [hamstring] -- It's not the same one as the previous injury.

"For Bukayo to come off, for sure it looks like something that is significant."

Odegaard also withdrew after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder during the first half. The Norwegian international first attempted to continue, but was replaced in the 38th minute by Ethan Nwaneri. Scans are expected to determine the extent of the injuries.

Arteta confirmed the Norway international would now require a scan of his shoulder.

"Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kai Havertz is also out due to injury. Arteta will be left with fewer options as his three important starters will be out ahead of their Premier League games against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and Newcastle.