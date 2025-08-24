Atletico manager Simeone calls fans' frustration justified after Elche draw

Atletico Madrid's Carlos Martin comes on as a substitute to replace Julian Alvarez as coach Diego Simeone reacts in a friendly against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone called fans' frustration justified after drawing 1-1 to promoted side Elche at home on Saturday in a La Liga encounter.

Alexander Sorloth scored for Atletico to put them on the scoreboard early in the eighth minute. The visiting side then failed to hold onto their lead for the second LaLiga game in a row, as Elche’s Rafa Mir scored an equaliser in the 15th minute and did not allow the opposition to until the end of the match at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone's side was also beaten by Espanyol 2–1 on August 17. While Elche earned their second draw in a row. They previously held Real Betis to a 1-1 draw at Martinez Valero on August 18.

When Simone was asked about the frustrations of fans following the dismal performance, he said they are right.

"They're right. We're in the same situation as them,” Simone said.

"We gave everything to win the game and we couldn't do it. We're working as hard as we can to make the most of the great qualities of the players we have. I am certain that with calm, patience and hard work, we will achieve the results we want.

"We cannot stray from this path. We played two matches in which we deserved more... It's true that we drew, that we're not happy, that we had to win, but we're on the path we need to be on."

Atletico will face Alaves next in a league match on Saturday.