Barcelona mount dramatic comeback to defeat Levante in La Liga thriller

FC Barcelona's Pedri reacts during match against Levante in LaLiga on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

SPAIN: Barcelona staged a remarkable second-half comeback and secured a 3-2 victory over Levante in a gripping LaLiga clash here at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday.

The defending champions overcame a two-goal deficit to claim all three points away from home following a sluggish first half.

Ivan Romero showed great class as he got room in the area and tapped Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 15th minute to take his team on the better side of the game with a lead.

Just a few minutes remaining for the halftime, Alejandro Balde was given a handball penalty following a VAR review that created more problems for Barcelona.

Jose Luis Morales gave the home team a well-earned 2-0 lead by converting the penalty.

Barca, on their return, came back to life in the second half, courtesy of Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, who ignited and boosted their hopes to return in the game. He added a stunning goal, curving the ball into the top corner in the 49th minute.

Following their victory, the midfielder Pedri acknowledged that the team performed well, but accepted that they started with a slow pace.

"We know this isn't an easy pitch. In the first half, we didn't play with enough pace," Pedri said.

"I'm happy with the team's reaction."

Ferran Torres' strong goal gave Barcelona the lead, and Unai Elgezabal of Levante headed Lamine Yamal's cross into his own net in stoppage time to complete the comeback. As they aim to win La Liga, Hansi Flick's team will now go to Rayo Vallecano.