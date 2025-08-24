Head, Green, Marsh lift Australia to massive total in third ODI against South Africa

Australia’s Cameron Green plays a shot during the third ODI against South Africa on August 24, 2025, in Mackay. — AFP

MACKAY: A 250-run opening partnership between centurions Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, followed by an explosive hundred from Cameron Green, propelled Australia to a colossal 431-2 in the third and final One Day International (ODI) against South Africa here at Mackay on Sunday.

The hosts, looking for a consolation win after losing the first two ODIs, hit 18 sixes in their innings, posting their second-highest ODI total, just behind the 434 against the same opposition in 2006.

Electing to bat, Australia’s openers Head (142) and skipper Marsh (100) set the tone by amassing 63 runs in the first six powerplay overs. With key South African pacers Kagiso Rabada absent due to injury and Lungi Ngidi rested, the Proteas’ bowling lacked its usual firepower.

Head reached his 80-ball century with a single off spinner Senuran Muthusamy, and the pair’s opening stand crossed 200 in the 28th over.

Australia reached 250 in the 34th over before Head fell for 142 off 103 balls, including 17 fours and five sixes. Marsh, who also struck five sixes, brought up his century but soon fell to Muthusamy.

The innings was capped by Cameron Green’s sensational assault. The all-rounder raced to a 47-ball century, his maiden ODI hundred and the second-fastest by an Australian, finishing unbeaten on 118 off just 55 balls with eight sixes.

Alex Carey contributed 50 not out, ensuring Australia’s top four batters all scored 50 or more. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy each took one wicket for South Africa, while no other bowler managed to claim a wicket.

Earlier, Australia had claimed the T20 series 2-1 against the same opposition, further asserting their dominance across formats.