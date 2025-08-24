Russia’s Diana Shnaider wins Monterrey Open in thrilling final

Russia's Diana Shnaider celebrates with the trophy after winning the Monterrey Open on August 23, 2025. — Reuters

MONTERREY: Russia’s tennis star Diana Shnaider defeated her compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to claim the Monterrey Open championship in a fiercely contested final at the WTA 500 event on Saturday.

The thrilling three-set encounter had the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout. The 21-year-old third seed began strongly, breaking Alexandrova early to take the first set 6-4.

The second set was a tight affair, with both players exchanging several breaks before Alexandrova won 6-4, forcing a deciding third set. Earlier in the day, Shnaider had finished her rain-delayed semi-final, demonstrating resilience and stamina.

In the final set, Shnaider showed her composure, holding serve throughout and breaking Alexandrova in the very first game to gain an early advantage. She maintained her momentum and ultimately clinched the match, securing her fifth career WTA title.

With previous titles in Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg and Hua Hin, the world No. 12 remains undefeated in five WTA Tour finals, a testament to her rising stature on the circuit.

Reflecting on her triumph, Shnaider expressed confidence heading into the next major event.

"I hope I can carry this momentum to New York. It's a different tournament, different conditions, but I’ll try to recover and do my best," she said.

Shnaider reached the fourth round at last year’s US Open and aims to improve on that performance. The U.S. Open begins on Sunday in New York.

Shnaider will next face Germany’s Laura Siegemund, while Alexandrova is set to take on Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the opening rounds, setting the stage for another exciting week of action.