Newcastle boss Howe confirms plans amid Isak transfer uncertainty

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts after the match on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will ensure they have a recognised striker in place if Alexander Isak departs, manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Sunday, ahead of their highly anticipated Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Earlier this month, reports claimed Liverpool submitted a £110 million (USD 149 million) bid for Isak, one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. The 25-year-old Sweden international responded on social media on Tuesday, accusing Newcastle of breaching commitments regarding his future.

However, Newcastle issued a firm response, clarifying that no such commitment had been made and stressing that Isak remains under contract until 2028.

The Magpies are under pressure to strengthen their attacking options, particularly after long-serving forward Callum Wilson left the club following the expiry of his contract last week. If Isak departs, the burden could fall solely on 22-year-old William Osula, who has shown promise but has limited Premier League experience.

Despite links to several strikers during the transfer window, no deals have been finalised, raising concerns about squad depth as the season progresses. Howe underlined the need for an experienced striker and pointed out Isak’s proven record in the English top flight.

“I don’t think the club will allow that situation to happen. We certainly can’t go through the season with no recognised striker,” Howe said.

“That’s no disrespect to Will Osula, he’s progressing well, but Alex is currently the only striker we have with Premier League history of goals and appearances. We simply can’t leave ourselves in that position.”

Newcastle host defending champions Liverpool at St. James’ Park on Monday in a crucial early-season fixture.