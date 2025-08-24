Australia star player set for long hiatus after opting for surgery

Australia’s fast bowler Lance Morris (third from right) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against West Indies in Canberra on February 6, 2024. — X

MELBOURNE: Australia fast bowler Lance Morris is set to undergo back surgery that will rule him out of cricket for up to 12 months, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Sunday.

The 27-year-old pacer, who holds a central contract with CA, will undergo pars stabilisation surgery in Christchurch to address a recurring lumbar bone stress injury.

As a result, he has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and will also miss the four-day matches on Australia A’s tour of India.

The procedure has been successfully performed on several international fast bowlers including Australia’s Cameron Green, Ben Dwarshuis, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand quicks Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson.

Surgeons Rowan Schouten and Grahame Inglis, who have over two decades of experience in treating fast bowlers, will conduct the surgery.

“This is a significant but necessary step for Lance,” said Nick Jones, CA’s injury case manager and former Australia physio.

“He’s had an incredibly frustrating run, and this procedure gives him the best chance of a long and sustainable career.”

Morris burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 summer, taking 26 wickets in four Sheffield Shield games at express pace.

However, repeated injury setbacks have restricted his appearances since, with only sporadic first-class and white-ball outings.

He made his ODI debut in February 2024 but managed just two games before a side strain cut short his campaign.

Despite being a regular member of Australia’s Test squads, Morris has yet to play a Test match. In his last professional match he took 5/26 against NSW in the Shield in March.