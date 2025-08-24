Schedule announced for Afghanistan, Bangladesh white ball series

Undated picture of Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (right) in action during a match against Afghanistan. — ICC

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the schedule for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The series, hosted by Afghanistan, will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October two, followed by matches on October three and five. The ODI series will then take place on October 8, 11 and 14, the ACB said in a statement.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed excitement about the upcoming series.

"We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even at neutral venues.

"Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition."

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury echoed similar sentiments.

"We look forward to competing against Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and thrilling white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only provides valuable competition after the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our boards.

"We sincerely thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued collaboration," he remarked.

Both teams will begin the series shortly after the conclusion of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Earlier today, the ACB announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9.

The eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

