Sosa, Turner shine as Phillies down Nationals in MLB clash

PHILADELPHIA: Edmundo Sosa belted a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, and Trea Turner added a solo shot an inning later, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 victory over the Washington Nationals in an MLB clash at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Making his return from injury, Aaron Nola pitched with command and never allowed the Nationals to take control. He gave up three runs (two earned) over six innings, a dramatic improvement from his previous outing against Washington, when he surrendered six runs in just two 1/3 innings.

The Phillies, who announced earlier Saturday that ace Zack Wheeler will miss the rest of the season due to venous thoracic outlet syndrome, relied on timely hitting to notch their fifth win in six games.

J.T. Realmuto opened the scoring with an RBI double in the fourth inning after a quiet start. Alec Bohm followed with a run-scoring double of his own before Sosa launched his 10th homer of the season to left-center off Mitchell Parker (7-14), giving Philadelphia a 5-0 cushion.

In the fifth, Turner restored the five-run lead with his 19th homer of the season, a solo blast.

Washington tried to claw back as Luis García Jr. homered and later added an RBI double in the ninth, while C.J. Abrams also went deep. But closer Jhoan Duran shut the door in the ninth, stranding runners on the corners to record his 23rd save of the year.

The series concludes Sunday, with Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin set to face Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez.