Bichette’s heroics lift Blue Jays over Marlins in MLB thriller

MIAMI: Bo Bichette went 4-for-6, including the go-ahead RBI single in the 12th inning, to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Miami Marlins in an MLB clash at LoanDepot Park on Saturday.

Bichette shone on both sides of the ball. Along with his four-hit night, he made two pivotal defensive plays, a relay throw in the seventh inning to cut down a Marlins run at the plate, and a heads-up tag on automatic runner Otto Lopez at second base in the 12th that sealed the win.

George Springer provided additional offensive firepower, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, and an RBI single. Starter Jose Berrios struck out eight and carried a shutout into the seventh inning before exiting with a no-decision.

Toronto built a 4-0 lead by the sixth inning, capped by a bases loaded walk to Myles Straw and an RBI double from Alejandro Kirk. But Miami stormed back, led by Javier Sanoja, who drove in three runs, including game-tying singles in both the ninth and 11th innings.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen held on in extras. Tommy Nance (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Brendon Little recorded his first save of the season after closer Jeff Hoffman blew a ninth-inning save opportunity. Calvin Faucher (3-4) took the loss for Miami.

Thanks to Bichette’s all-around brilliance, Toronto came out on top in a hard-fought extra-innings contest. The series concludes Sunday at LoanDepot Park, with Kevin Gausman set to start for the Blue Jays against Marlins right-hander Eury Perez.